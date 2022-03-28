Ludhiana | GADVASU organises exposure visit under Farmer FIRST Project

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised an exposure visit for famers at its main campus under ICAR-funded Farmer FIRST Project.

The exposure visit was organised under the supervision and guidance of PS Brar, director of extension education and nodal officer of Farmer FIRST Project.

About 60 beneficiary farm families, both men and women farmers, from the operational area of project actively participated in the exposure visit at the main campus of the university.

During the visit, women farmers visited the College of Dairy Science and Technology. In the college,Gopika Talwar briefed about multiple activities of college and different entrepreneurial opportunities for the women through value addition of milk and milk by-products.

Rekha Chawla demonstrated the correct method of paneer making to women farmers.

The male farmers first visited the fish farm of College of Fisheries where Prabjeet gave them brief introduction about all the aspects of fish farming and fish-cum-duck farming and employment opportunities through adoption of integrated fish-cum-livestock farming models. Further, they visited the goat farm, rabbit farm, ornamental plant nursery and fruit plant nursery.

At experimental dairy plant of GADVASU, Gopika acquainted them with processing and packaging of milk and milk products. They were made aware of different dairy products prepared at plant along with different dairy products making machines. Farmers visited the Integrated Farming System (IFS) unit of Punjab Agricultural University.

SS Walia, director, School of Organic Farming and in-charge, IFS Unit, interacted with the farmers and demonstrated numerous IFS models along with their economics to get round the year income by adopting these IFS models.

Meeting held for laying down the draft for minimal standards of veterinary practice regulations

Ludhiana Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised the North and East zone meeting for laying down the draft for minimal standards of veterinary practice regulations.

The meeting was attended by more than 100 renowned veterinarians from all over India. Planning the draft for regulation of minimal standards for veterinary practice is expected to be an innovative and progressive step started by the Veterinary Council of India.

The move will regulate the veterinary practice in India and will help to uplift the veterinary profession. Draft targets all the modern diagnostic and therapeutic tools in a cohesive manner.

Speakers were of view that veterinary profession should employ better strategies to let it soar to new heights.