Ludhiana : GADVASU organises lecture on rabies awareness

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a lecture at Government Senior Secondary Smart School in Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Tuesday evening to spread awareness among students regarding the rabies.

The lecture was organised by the vet varsity’s centre for one health. Director of the centre, Dr Jasbir Singh Bedi, spoke to the students about the relevance of World Rabies Day and explained why spreading awareness plays an important role in tackling the disease.

Assistant professor at the centre, Dr Pankaj Dhaka, delivered a lecture where he emphasised on prevention and control strategies. Experts stated that rabies remains a deadly zoonosis worldwide and causes 59,000 deaths per year of which around 20,000 are reported in India.

Further, a national level online colloquium on rabies was organised for students and faculty across the nation.

Organising secretary of the programme, Dr Randhir Singh, briefed the participants about the importance of Rabies Day. Lectures were delivered by Dr Ashish Bhalla, professor at PGIMER and Dr Shrikrishna Isloor, professor at Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSUU).

Vice-chancellor of GADVASU Dr Inderjeet Singh said he is hopeful that these awareness activities will help them achieve the mission of “Elimination of dog mediated rabies in India by 2030”.