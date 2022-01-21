Ludhiana | GADVASU organises lecture series on development of higher education

The College of Animal Biotechnology (CoABT), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, (GADVASU), under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) scheme on “Strengthening and Development of Higher Education in India” organised a programme aimed at widening students’ knowledge in fields of emerging scientific and social areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh and Dean CoABT Dr Y S Malik were the chief patron and patron for the event respectively. In the inaugural session, the former discusses the dire need for students to update their knowledge in new and emerging trends in the world of science.

He stressed on the importance of students being self-reliant, adding that CoABT is trying to ensure its students are able to face the world independently.

R S Sethi and Simrinder Singh Sodhi were coordinators of the programmes, which also hosted different guest speakers.

Ashoo Toor of the Punjab Agriculture University spoke on the “Diction in Academic Writing”’ and the understanding of the “Process of Technical and Research Writing”, apprising students of writing skills for research papers and thesis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajiv Kaul of the University of Delhi, meanwhile, delivered a lecture on “Next generation of vaccines: the lessons from history and implications for future”, focusing on the importance of vaccines with special reference to the ongoing pandemic.