Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | GADVASU professor to get best scientist award
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | GADVASU professor to get best scientist award

Professor Yashpal Singh Malik, GADVASU, Ludhiana, will receive the “best scientist award” in the field of veterinary and fisheries
Professor Yashpal Singh Malik, GADVASU, Ludhiana,will receive the award at the annual conference of the National Academy of Biological Sciences (NABS) which will be held in Chennai in September. (HT FILE)
Published on May 10, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Yashpal Singh Malik, dean at college of animal biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, will receive the “best scientist award” in the field of veterinary and fisheries at the annual conference of the National Academy of Biological Sciences (NABS) which will be held in Chennai in September.

Malik is a highly decorated scientist in the field of animal biotechnology, working on host-pathogen interaction, evolution and epidemiology of viral diseases. He has seven books and 27 scientific research articles to his credit.

He is currently the secretary of World Society for Virology, USA, and secretary general of Indian Virology Society. He is also currently representing India as a member of the One Health Group at the Federation of Asian Veterinary Association.

