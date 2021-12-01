Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Gang involved in robbing auto passengers busted, 2 arrested
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Gang involved in robbing auto passengers busted, 2 arrested

The gang of three was active on Sherpur Chowk, Samrala Chowk, Jalandhar Bypass and the Clock Tower in Ludhiana, and targeted auto passengers
The gang of three would take passengers to isolated places in Ludhiana in their auto and rob them. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang, which robbed auto-rickshaw passengers, was busted on Tuesday with the arrest of two of its members.

The accused, Mangat Singh of Meharban and Rajpal Singh of Ravindar Colony, Shimlapuri, were arrested from Overlock Road, while their accomplice, Gagandeep Singh, is on the run. The three-wheeler used to commit the robberies and 25,000 was recovered from them.

The gang of three was active on Sherpur Chowk, Samrala Chowk, Jalandhar Bypass and the Clock Tower. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Balwinder Singh Randhawa said, “One gang member would drive the vehicle, while the other two posed as passengers. They would then take the passenger to isolated areas and rob them.”

Station house officer Amandeep Singh Brar said Rajpal is already facing trial in six cases, including snatching and drug peddling. “Fifteen snatching cases have been registered against the accused in two months,” he said.

A case under Section 379 (punishment of theft) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Division Number 6 police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP