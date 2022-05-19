Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted with arrest of three

They robbed a taxi driver on National Highway-44 near Ladhowal in Ludhiana on May 1; all of them hail from Moga
Ludhiana police are questioning the accused regarding their involvement in other highway robberies. (Representative image)
Updated on May 19, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Police arrested three men on Wednesday for robbing a taxi driver on National Highway-44 near Ladhowal on May 1.

The accused have been identified as Ravidas, 23, Gurdeep Singh, 30, and Mandeep Singh, 24, all from Moga district.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Ashwani Gotyal said the trio had approached the victim, Manjit Singh of Fazilka, who runs a taxi from Landran, posing as customers and asked him to take them to Ludhiana.

Upon reaching Ludhiana, the accused asked Manjit to take them to an amusement park near Ladhowal. On reaching there, they robbed his car and 2,000 at knifepoint.

Police have recovered Manjit’s Hyundai i-10 grand car from them.

A motorcycle, a sharp-edged weapon, a pistol and two mobile phones were also seized.

A case under Sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against at Ladhowal police station.

The accused are being questioned to uncover their involvement in similar highway robberies reported in the past.

