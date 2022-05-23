Ludhiana: Gang of snatchers busted with arrest of 4 men

The Division Number 3 police have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of four men.

The accused have been identified as Shubham and Mohit of New Subash Nagar; Amandeep Singh of Guru Nanak Estate on Tibba Road and Gagandeep Singh of Harikrishan Vihar Colony, Rahon Road. Thirty-five mobile phones, five motorcycles and a sharp weapon have been recovered from their possession.

Sub-inspector Jasbir Kaur, station house office of Division Number 3 police station, said that the accused mainly used to target pedestrians at night and snatched their belongings.

The SHO said that Gagandeep is already facing two FIRs in snatching cases registered at Jamalpur and Meharban police stations; while Amandeep, Shubham and Mohit are also facing trial in a criminal case.

A case under Sections 379B and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

Two held for vehicle-lifting

A team of Kochar Market police post arrested two men for vehicle lifting and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Vikramjeet Singh alias Noni and Gagandeep Singh alias Bablu alias Billa of Jawahar Nagar.

A case under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of IPC was registered against them at Division Number 5 police station.