Ludhiana: Gang of snatchers busted with arrest of six men

The accused and the vehicles recovered from them in police custody on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Jamalpur police on Monday busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of six men, while two of their accomplices managed to escape. The gang had executed more than 11 snatchings in the past month, police said.

The accused have been identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Ankush of Kuldeep Nagar, Rahon Road; Amritpal Singh alias Ashu of Vishwakarma Nagar, Tajpur Road; Nanni of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Samrala Chowk; Diljot of LIG flats, Chandigarh Road and Mandeep Singh alias Anmol and Ajay Mehra alias Aju of Noorwala Road. Three motorcycles, three scooters, one laptop, sharp edged weapons and an illegal pistol were recovered from them.

The accused who are yet to be arrested are Manish of Vishwakarma Nagar on Tajpur Road and Sam alias Pitki of Gopal Nagar, Tibba road.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Tushar Gupta said that they were arrested during a raid on Monday when they had assembled at a vacant plot in Sahabana village to hatch a conspiracy of robbery.

A case under Sections 399 and 402 of IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged at Jamalpur police station.

