Ludhiana | Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested , 6 vehicles recovered

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff of Jagraon on Tuesday busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of two accused and recovered six stolen vehicles.

At the spot, two stolen motorcycles were recovered. Following information provided by the accused, the police recovered four more stolen vehicles from the cremation ground of Gorsiyan Khan Mohammad village, where the accused used to dump the stolen vehicles.

The accused, Bohar Singh of Thoothgarh village, Moga, and Jaspreet Singh of Gorsiyan Khan Mohammad village, were arrested, while their accomplice, Veeru of same village to which Jaspreet belonged, managed to flee.

Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Patil Ketan Baliram said the police arrested the accused from Gorsiyan Qadir Bakhsh village following a tip-off that the accused are going towards Jagraon from Sidhwan Bet to sell the stolen vehicles.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

In another case, the bus stand police arrested Gurpreet Singh of Leela Megh Singh for vehicle lifting and recovered two stolen bikes.