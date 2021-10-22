Ludhiana gangrape: Autopsy inconclusive on cause of death, case referred for chemical analysis

The autopsy of the 18-year-old gangrape victim, who died during treatment at civil hospital on Wednesday evening, revealed that she had been mercilessly brutalised by the three accused. The three-member doctors’ panel that conducted the post-mortem found over 12 injuries, including two on the lips and rest on the victim’s private parts.

As the post-mortem report could not establish the exact cause of death, the panel decided to refer to the case for chemical examination.The brain has been sent for histopathological examination, while her uterus has been sent to check for impregnation and her viscera samples have been sent to ascertain whether she was poisoned or not. Her vaginal swab test report is also awaited.

During autopsy, the doctors tried to ascertain what led to the victim’s death. “It was discovered that the victim was gagged as she was gangraped which may have led to the snapping of oxygen supply, and she slipped into hypoxia (condition where body is deprived of adequate oxygen). Epilepsy attacks could also be the reason for such a condition,” said one of the doctors on the panel. The doctor added that poisoning could not be ruled out as the cause of death.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Amarjeet Kaur said that gauging the sensitivity of the matter, a three-member board was constituted to conduct the autopsy. The victim’s body was handed over to her kin after post-mortem and the body was cremated at Machhiwara around 6pm. The entire village gathered at cremation ground to condole the family.

The patents and brothers of victim, who were in an inconsolable state, demanded that the rapists be given capital punishment.The victim’s maternal uncle reiterated the issue of drug addiction in the village. “They had mauled our daughter like animals. I have leant that two of the accused have a drug case against them,” said the victim’s maternal uncle.

Investigating officer Santokh Singh said the police were looking into the criminal background of the accused.

