Ludhiana: Gangster Chaudhary brought on production warrant for probe

Three days after bike-borne two assailants opened fire targeting a luxury car office, the Mullanpur Dakha police brought notorious gangster Kaushal Chaudhary on a production warrant for questioning on Tuesday. He was produced before a local court. The court remanded the accused five days in police custody. Earlier also, the Ludhiana police had brought Chaudhary on a production warrant for questioning in connection with firing at the house of an ex-army man in Begoana village on October 19, 2025.

Kaushal Chaudhary is allegedly linked to an organised crime network and faces around 30 FIRs across various police stations. He was lodged in Gurugram jail.

Dakha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa said the police have already booked Chaudhary. On Tuesday, the police brought him on a production warrant for questioning. It is suspected that he with the help of his aides made the extortion bid.

Chaudhary is also reported to have ties with the Bambiha Gang, a syndicate notorious for its involvement in contract killings and extortion. Apart from Chaudhary, the police have booked Pawan Shokeen and Mohabbat Randhawa along with their unidentified aides.

According to the FIR registered at the Dakha police station, one of the partners of the firm stated that after firing at the office at 4.26 pm on Saturday, he received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number. The caller said he was gangster Pawan Shokeen and threatened him to cough up ₹2 crore. The caller threatened that they will not let him ply his vehicles on the road if money was not given to them.

It is learnt that earlier the Ludhiana police had brought Chaudhary on a production warrant for questioning in connection with firing at the house of an ex-army man in Begoana village on October 19, 2025. The accused had demanded ₹5-crore extortion money from him.