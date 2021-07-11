Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana gangster shot nine days ago held with bullet still lodged in stomach

Gangster Tatto was arrested with his aides Abhishek Sharma of Baba Fateh Singh Nagar and Deepak of Gill village while hatching a plan to execute another robbery
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:27 AM IST
He did not go to a hospital to evade arrest so the bullet remained lodged in his stomach. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A gangster, who was shot while attempting to extort money from a shopkeeper in Giaspura, was arrested on Friday night with the bullet still lodged in his stomach.

The accused, Arvinder Singh alias Aman Tatto, had opened fire on a shopkeeper during an extortion bid on July 1. The shopkeeper had retaliated and shot Tatto in the stomach.

“After the incident, Tatto left Ludhiana. He went to Barnala, Patiala, and Jalandhar and returned on Friday night. He did not go to a hospital to evade arrest so the bullet remained lodged in his stomach,” CIA Staff 3 in-charge sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma said, adding that Tatto had been admitted to the civil hospital.

Tatto was arrested with his aides Abhishek Sharma of Baba Fateh Singh Nagar and Deepak of Gill village while hatching a plan to execute another robbery. A country-made 0.32 bore pistol, 11 cartridges, a knife, a 0.12 bore barrel and one cartridge were seized from the accused.

The trio had gathered at a vacant plot along the Malerkotla Road in front of the main gate of Gurudwara Alamgir Sahib, the police said. A case was registered under the Arms Act at the Dehlon Police Station.

“Nine cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, assault, are already registered against Tattoo, whereas Deepak and Abhishek are facing trial in six and five cases, respectively. Deepak and Abhishek are the proclaimed offenders,” said the sub-inspector.

