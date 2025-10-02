Ludhiana: Garbage collectors protest privatisation move, threaten statewide strike from Oct 8

Members of the informal garbage collection sector held a protest outside the Municipal Corporation’s Zone D office on Wednesday, opposing the proposed privatisation of door-to-door waste collection in the city. The protest was organised under the banner of the New Dalit Samaj Ekta Sangh. The protest organised by members of the informal garbage collection sector against the state government at MC zone D office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

The protesting workers raised concerns that handing over the garbage collection contract to a private firm would directly affect their livelihood. They warned that if the decision is not rolled back, they will launch a state-wide strike from October 8 and stop collecting garbage from households across Punjab.

Association president Ompal Chandaliya said that despite earlier assurances from mayor Inderjit Kaur, no concrete steps have been taken. “We had staged a protest on September 15 as well after which the mayor promised to arrange a meeting with the MC commissioner. It’s been two weeks, and no meeting has been fixed yet,” he said.

He alleged that the MC plans to privatise garbage collection by spending around ₹170 crore, which he termed as a move against the interests of the poor. “This work is the only source of livelihood for hundreds of families. Our children go to school and we are able to survive because of this work. If a private firm takes over, we will be left with nothing,” he said.

The union also raised issues regarding existing infrastructure, claiming that garbage compactors are not functioning properly and more machines are needed. Chandaliya demanded that each ward should have its own dump yard, and at least six machines should be stationed at every compactor site to avoid delays.

He also demanded the reinstatement of suspended employees who, he claimed, were punished for supporting the union’s cause.

A fresh memorandum was submitted to zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon, who has reportedly assured to arrange a meeting on October 3. However, the union has made it clear that if their demands are not met, the strike from October 8 will go ahead.