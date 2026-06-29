Ludhiana: Garbage heaps at abandoned mall area bane of residents

The neglected surroundings of the abandoned City Centre complex have become a cause of concern for residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar who allege that garbage dumping, overgrown vegetation and anti-social activities have made the area unsafe and unhygienic.

Garbage lying in front of the park in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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Residents said the vacant land surrounding the unfinished project has gradually turned into an informal dumping ground, with heaps of waste and unchecked wild vegetation giving the area an abandoned appearance, adding that stagnant waste and dense foliage could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests during the monsoon.

Locals also alleged that people frequently gather at the site to consume alcohol, leaving behind empty liquor bottles and other litter. According to residents, the activity has made women and senior citizens feel unsafe while passing through the area, particularly after dusk.

“The entire area has become a dumping site. Wild grass has grown unchecked, making the surroundings resemble a jungle. The place has been completely neglected by the civic body,” said resident Manpreet.

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{{^usCountry}} Another resident, Yogesh, said the City Centre was once envisioned as a landmark development for Ludhiana, but after the project was abandoned, its surroundings were left unattended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident, Yogesh, said the City Centre was once envisioned as a landmark development for Ludhiana, but after the project was abandoned, its surroundings were left unattended. {{/usCountry}}

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“Vegetation has grown unchecked in the area and people gather here to drink,” he said.

Residents have urged the authorities to clear the accumulated garbage, remove the overgrown vegetation and take measures to curb anti-social activities to ensure the locality remains safe.

Area councillor Tanvir Singh Dhaliwal said the civic body was making regular efforts to lift garbage from the site. He appealed to residents not to dump waste in open spaces, saying public cooperation was equally important in maintaining cleanliness.

Municipal corporation health officer Dr Vipal Malhotra said, “A shortage of sanitation staff had affected the pace of cleaning operations. Despite the manpower constraints, sanitation teams are making efforts to keep the area clean and improve the situation.”

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