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Ludhiana: Garbage piles up in SBS Nagar open plot as civic body yet to begin waste collection, residents flag health concerns

The site, where waste is being dumped openly, is a disputed piece of land that was originally meant for a road. However, over the past few months, it has gradually turned into a dumping ground

Published on: May 12, 2026 03:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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An open area in front of Block D at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar has turned into a garbage dump as the municipal corporation is yet to start waste collection services in the locality, triggering foul smell and health concerns among residents.

Garbage dumped at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The site, where waste is being dumped openly, is a disputed piece of land that was originally meant for a road. However, over the past few months, it has gradually turned into a dumping ground. The locality was earlier under the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, which handed over the area to the municipal corporation in April.

Municipal health officer Dr Vipin Malhotra said the civic body has not yet hired workers for collection and lifting of waste from the area. “We are still in the process of setting up a waste collection service there. Workers have not been hired yet,” he said.

In the meantime, residents said they had arranged private waste collectors but alleged that garbage was being dumped in the open instead of being scientifically disposed of.

“There are multiple sites in the area where garbage is lying around. Some people even set it on fire, which causes smoke and creates respiratory issues for those living nearby,” he said.

 
garbage dump municipal corporation air pollution
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Garbage piles up in SBS Nagar open plot as civic body yet to begin waste collection, residents flag health concerns
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Garbage piles up in SBS Nagar open plot as civic body yet to begin waste collection, residents flag health concerns
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