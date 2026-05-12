Ludhiana: Garbage piles up in SBS Nagar open plot as civic body yet to begin waste collection, residents flag health concerns

An open area in front of Block D at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar has turned into a garbage dump as the municipal corporation is yet to start waste collection services in the locality, triggering foul smell and health concerns among residents.

Garbage dumped at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

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The site, where waste is being dumped openly, is a disputed piece of land that was originally meant for a road. However, over the past few months, it has gradually turned into a dumping ground. The locality was earlier under the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, which handed over the area to the municipal corporation in April.

Municipal health officer Dr Vipin Malhotra said the civic body has not yet hired workers for collection and lifting of waste from the area. “We are still in the process of setting up a waste collection service there. Workers have not been hired yet,” he said.

In the meantime, residents said they had arranged private waste collectors but alleged that garbage was being dumped in the open instead of being scientifically disposed of.

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{{^usCountry}} They further alleged that waste is frequently set on fire at the site, leading to toxic smoke and air pollution. Residents said the smoke has been causing respiratory problems among the elderly and eye irritation among children living nearby. The residents say that they had written to the municipal corporation in April, seeking immediate clearance of the site. Around 50 residents signed the letter addressed to the municipal commissioner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They further alleged that waste is frequently set on fire at the site, leading to toxic smoke and air pollution. Residents said the smoke has been causing respiratory problems among the elderly and eye irritation among children living nearby. The residents say that they had written to the municipal corporation in April, seeking immediate clearance of the site. Around 50 residents signed the letter addressed to the municipal commissioner. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The civic body has already taken over the area. It is now their responsibility to ensure proper waste management. But even nearly two weeks after we wrote to them, there is no solution,” said Arvind Sharma, a resident of E Block. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The civic body has already taken over the area. It is now their responsibility to ensure proper waste management. But even nearly two weeks after we wrote to them, there is no solution,” said Arvind Sharma, a resident of E Block. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that the issue was not confined to one location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the issue was not confined to one location. {{/usCountry}}

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“There are multiple sites in the area where garbage is lying around. Some people even set it on fire, which causes smoke and creates respiratory issues for those living nearby,” he said.

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