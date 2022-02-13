Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Gas agency deliveryman robbed of 40,000

Of the total amount, ₹19,000 was the payments the gas agency deliveryman had collected from customers while ₹21,000 was the money he had borrowed from the agency for his daughter’s wedding.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed an elderly deliveryman, working for a gas agency, of 40,000 cash on the pretext of frisking him on Rani Jhansi road on Saturday.

Of the total amount, 19,000 was the payments he had collected from customers while 21,000 was the money he had borrowed from the agency for his daughter’s wedding.

The victim has been identified as Ram Das, 60, who works for Shivalik Gas Agency.

Das stated that he was supplying gas cylinders in the Ghumar Mandi area on his cycle cart around 12:15pm when two motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted him near Chaupati on Rani Jhansi road, and accused him of stealing their wallet.

Das said that the men then started frisking him, and on finding the cash in his possession, they snatched it from him and fled.

He raised the alarm, but the accused managed to get away. Some passersby informed the police.

Sukhdeep Singh, a staffer of the gas agency, said, “Das is an old employee of the agency and quite reliable. He had drawn his salary on Friday and taken some advance from the company for his daughter’s wedding. The robbery incident has left him shocked and he is not in a condition to talk.”

Division Number 8 station house officer, sub-inspector Kulveer Singh said police will register an FIR after recording the statement of the victim. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.

