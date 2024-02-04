In order to address the grievances of the people at their native places instead of them having to travel the government offices, Punjab government will hold grievances redressal camps daily in each of the seven subdivisions of the district from February 6 onwards. Ludhiana gears up for daily grievance redressal camps from Feb 6

The camps, titled as “AAP di Sarkar AAP ke dwar”, will be held in every village and municipal ward of the district with the major focus to fix the problems on the spot and ensure prompt service delivery.

The officials from various departments including revenue, sewa kendras, social justice, empowerment and minorities, social security and development of women and children, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, health, water supply and sanitation, PSPCL, rural development and panchayats, police and others will participate in these camps and set up their own kiosks.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that the purpose of holding these grievance redressal camps was to listen to the issues of the general public at their doorsteps and solve them on the spot. She said that every issue or complaint would be followed back to ensure optimum satisfaction of the people by appointing nodal officers and a dedicated team. Participation of people in the governance process would make the services more accountable and transparent.

Sawhney said that the government was already holding camps every week under the Sarkar Tuhade Dwar scheme. She added that the officers had already prepared a roadmap and finalised the locations, dates and timings of the camps in these constituencies. She said that public announcements were also being carried out to maximise the publicity of these camps.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included ADC (general) Ojasvi Alankar, MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, all SDMs, besides heads of concerned government departments.