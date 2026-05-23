Ludhiana gears up for UPSC prelims, over 4,000 candidates to appear

As many as 4,353 candidates will appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services preliminary examination at 14 centres across the district on May 24.

All examination centre gates will close at 9 am sharp, after which no candidate will be allowed entry. (HT File)

The examination will be conducted in two sessions — Paper-I from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and Paper-II from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

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To prevent the use of unfair means, jammers have been installed at all examination centres.

The district administration has finalised comprehensive arrangements, including security, transportation, seating, drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, medical assistance and other essential facilities to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. The designated examination centres include DCM Presidency School, (Urban Estate-III, Jamalpur Colony, Chandigarh Road), MGM Public School, (Urban Estate Phase-I, near LIC building, Dugri), Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar, RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Model Town; and Government College for Girls, Rakh Bagh, Bharat Nagar Chowk.

Additional venues notified for the examination are SCD Government College, Civil Lines,in its old building (block-A), PTA Building (block-B) and PG Building (block-C), SDP College for Women, Daresi Road, Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Government College for Girls, Rakh Bagh (sub-centre A), Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Basant City Lines, School of Eminence, Model Town, and Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (MBA block), Gill Park, Gill Road.

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{{^usCountry}} SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar directed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar directed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. {{/usCountry}}

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She said supervisors, assistant supervisors, venue supervisors, local inspecting officers, police personnel and other officials have been briefed about their roles and responsibilities. She instructed them to avoid any discrepancy that could hamper the successful conduct of the examination.

Candidates will be allowed entry to the centres one and half hour before the commencement of the examination.

The UPSC has already issued detailed instructions along with the admit cards.

All examination centre gates will close at 9 am sharp, after which no candidate will be allowed entry.

Adequate police personnel, including male and female officers, will be deployed at every centre, and frisking will be conducted at all venues.

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Candidates will not be allowed to carry or use electronic devices, including mobile phones (even if switched off), pagers, pen drives, smart watches, cameras, bluetooth devices or any communication-enabled accessories inside the examination halls.

Only simple wristwatches will be permitted.

Any violation of these instructions may invite disciplinary action, including debarment from future examinations.