Ludhiana gets Punjab’s first integrated command and control centre

Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday inaugurated the state’s first hi-tech integrated command and control centre (ICCC), under which 1,401 closed-circuit television cameras have been installed in the city.

The centre has been set up at a cost of ₹35.96 crore to comprehensively monitor the city and will operate from the municipal corporation’s Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar. The ICCC will help to oversee traffic, law and order, monitoring of LED lights, sewage treatment plant, CETPs, rooftop solar panels, encroachments and defacement, revenue collection of municipal corporation including property tax, water and sewerage, disposal, pet registration, cow-cess collection, assessment and decision-making, measuring of air quality with data sourced from the central and state pollution control boards, vehicle tracking system, monitoring of solid waste trucks, municipal corporation vehicles, city bus services and others.

The minister said that 330 more cameras are being installed in the city which will be attached with ICCC. These new cameras will also help to monitor secondary garbage collection points, compactors along Buddha Nullah, stray animals.

He added that as many as 30 vehicle-mounted camera systems are also being installed on vehicles of police and municipal corporation for surveillance through live feed during demolition/protests/public gathering/functions in the city.

Nijjar said that 600 external illuminators with 200-metre range would ensure better monitoring even during zero visibility. “This will help increase the security situation in the city and we hope people will feel more secure,” he added.

The cabinet minister said that this ICCC would bring a sweeping change in the functioning of the civic body and police administration.

He said that the Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government is committed to develop Ludhiana, an industrial hub of Punjab, as one of the best cities with ultra modern facilities and best infrastructure in the country.

Earlier, the cabinet minister planted a sapling in MC Zone D office. Later, he also interacted with the MC employees and assured of all possible support.