Ludhiana | GGNIMT wins national-level IT competition ‘SPECTRA-2022’

Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GGNIMT) bagged the overall trophy at ‘Spectra-2022’— a national-level IT competition— organised by faculty of computer science of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arya College for Boys was declared the runner-up. As many as 250 students from over 30 colleges had participated in ten different competitions.

Principal Arvinder Singh said the event aimed to arouse curiosity for science and technology among students and provide them a platform to exhibit their hidden talent. He added that national-level and inter-college competitions inculcate competitive spirit among students, and nourish their creative skills.

Professor Ravi Inder Singh, former director, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, was the chief guest of the ceremony. SP Singh (former vice-chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar), president, Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council, said the institution has always been at the forefront to provide a platform to students where they can enhance their competitive skills along with basic education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Professor Ravi Inder Singh, Gursharan Singh Narula, SP Singh, and principal Arvinder Singh distributed prizes among the winners.