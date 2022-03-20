Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Gill Road recarpeting project: Respite for residents, AAP MLA lays foundation stone

AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu said said the work pertaining to the recarpeting of road was lying pending for a long time. The stretch of road was being ignored, both by the civic authorities and by the respective public representative of the constituency in Ludhiana
(HT FILE)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a major respite for residents, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Atam Nagar, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, on Sunday laid the foundation stone of recarpeting project of Gill Road.

The road was in shambles for a long time.

Not only providing a bumpy ride to city residents, the dust and craters were also adding to accidents and pollution in the area.

While addressing the media, Sidhu said the work pertaining to the recarpeting of road was lying pending for a long time. The stretch of road was being ignored, both by the civic authorities and by the respective public representative of the constituency.

“During the time of election, I had made a promise to the residents living in the area that soon after coming to power the work will of recarpeting will start on priority basis,” Sidhu said.

Gurpreet Singh, a resident of the Himmat Singh Nagar, said the condition of road swifted from bad to worse during rains as water used to get accumulated in the potholes making it difficult to commute.

The area consists of several educational institutions, including Nankana Sahib Public School and Guru Nanak Engineering College. Due to the bad condition of road, the students were also facing lot of difficulty in reaching to the institutes.

