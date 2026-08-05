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Ludhiana girl gets call for Asian championship

Manmeet initially represented the state in athletics and hockey before a back injury forced her to step away from both disciplines

Published on: Aug 5, 2026, 08:17:01 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Through sheer dedication and hard work, 22-year-old Manmeet Kaur has achieved a major milestone. The Panjab University student has been selected for the Indian women’s netball team and will represent the country at the 14th Asian Women’s Netball Championship in Hong Kong from August 8 to 15.

Manmeet earned her place in the 12-member national squad after attending a month-long training camp in Sonipat. (HT File)
Manmeet earned her place in the 12-member national squad after attending a month-long training camp in Sonipat. (HT File)

Manmeet earned her place in the 12-member national squad after attending a month-long training camp in Sonipat. Her selection comes right after she helped Punjab win the gold medal at the National Netball Championship in Puducherry.

Manmeet initially represented the state in athletics and hockey before a back injury forced her to step away from both disciplines. Later, with encouragement from Punjab Basketball Academy official Teja Singh Dhaliwal, she switched to basketball. After just three months of training, she represented Punjab at the state level in 2019 and qualified for the national championship after nine months.

Manmeet is currently employed at a private bank. She took over the position after her father, a former cricketer who always dreamed of seeing her play at the international level, passed away two years ago.

 
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