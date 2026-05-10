Ludhiana: Girls clinch sub-junior state baseball title

Host Ludhiana clinched the girls’ title in the 13th sub-junior Punjab state baseball championship, defeating Amritsar 11-0 in a one-sided final at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, on Saturday.

The team with the trophy in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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The three-day tournament, being organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association under the banner of the Punjab Baseball Association, commenced on Saturday and will conclude on May 11, with 12 district teams participating in the girls’ category.

Ludhiana dominated the summit clash as Rupa, Harshdeep and Gursimar scored two runs each, while Shanu, Rajveer and Megan added one run apiece.

Earlier, Ludhiana stormed into the final by crushing Sangrur 11-1 in the semifinal. Rupa, Harshdeep and Gursimar scored two runs each, while Shanu and Rajveer added one run each. Amritsar booked its place in the title clash after defeating Sri Muktsar Sahib 12-0, with Mansi, Jaspreet and Jivika leading the scoring effort.

In the third-place playoff, Sangrur overpowered Sri Muktsar Sahib 12-0, with Suman and Sukhdeep scoring two runs each.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier league matches saw Sri Fatehgarh Sahib beat Jalandhar 2-0, with Gurkirat and Harleen scoring one run each. Sri Muktsar Sahib edged Barnala 1-0 through Simran’s decisive run, while Moga defeated Mansa 2-0 with Parveen and Arnavdeep contributing one run each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier league matches saw Sri Fatehgarh Sahib beat Jalandhar 2-0, with Gurkirat and Harleen scoring one run each. Sri Muktsar Sahib edged Barnala 1-0 through Simran’s decisive run, while Moga defeated Mansa 2-0 with Parveen and Arnavdeep contributing one run each. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amritsar also made a strong start by defeating Malerkotla 5-0, led by Mansi, Jaspreet and Jivika. Sangrur registered a narrow 1-0 win over Mansa through Suman’s effort, while Sri Muktsar Sahib outclassed Ferozepur 15-3 in one of the most dominant performances of the day, with Simran, Khushdeep and Komal scoring two runs each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amritsar also made a strong start by defeating Malerkotla 5-0, led by Mansi, Jaspreet and Jivika. Sangrur registered a narrow 1-0 win over Mansa through Suman’s effort, while Sri Muktsar Sahib outclassed Ferozepur 15-3 in one of the most dominant performances of the day, with Simran, Khushdeep and Komal scoring two runs each. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Commandant CRPF Hem Pushap Sharma distributed prizes to the winning teams in the presence of Punjab Baseball Association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, secretary Harbir Singh Gill and other association members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commandant CRPF Hem Pushap Sharma distributed prizes to the winning teams in the presence of Punjab Baseball Association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, secretary Harbir Singh Gill and other association members. {{/usCountry}}

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