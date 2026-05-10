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Ludhiana: Girls clinch sub-junior state baseball title

Hosts thrash Amritsar 11-0 in the final as 12 district teams compete in the girls’ category at the 13th sub-junior Punjab state baseball championship

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Host Ludhiana clinched the girls’ title in the 13th sub-junior Punjab state baseball championship, defeating Amritsar 11-0 in a one-sided final at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, on Saturday.

The team with the trophy in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The three-day tournament, being organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association under the banner of the Punjab Baseball Association, commenced on Saturday and will conclude on May 11, with 12 district teams participating in the girls’ category.

Ludhiana dominated the summit clash as Rupa, Harshdeep and Gursimar scored two runs each, while Shanu, Rajveer and Megan added one run apiece.

Earlier, Ludhiana stormed into the final by crushing Sangrur 11-1 in the semifinal. Rupa, Harshdeep and Gursimar scored two runs each, while Shanu and Rajveer added one run each. Amritsar booked its place in the title clash after defeating Sri Muktsar Sahib 12-0, with Mansi, Jaspreet and Jivika leading the scoring effort.

In the third-place playoff, Sangrur overpowered Sri Muktsar Sahib 12-0, with Suman and Sukhdeep scoring two runs each.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Girls clinch sub-junior state baseball title
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Girls clinch sub-junior state baseball title
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