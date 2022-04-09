Ludhiana | GLADA razes five illegal colonies amid protests

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) razed five illegal colonies in Laddian Churpur village and South city area amid protests by residents on Friday.

As per information, the colonies which were demolished include Nandi, Vaishnavi and Khushi Colony in Laddian village, Sarpanch Colony in Churpur and Ashirwad Colony in South city area. The teams razed under-construction roads, sewer systems and a few under-construction buildings.

In Laddian area, the residents tried to stop the drive by standing in front of JCB machines. Police officials deployed at the spot tried to pacify the protesters, but GLADA had to postpone the drive against a few other colonies due to the protest.

While the authorities stated that the colonies were being established illegally, residents demanded a one-time settlement policy for regularisation.

Haibowal Property Dealers Association president Mandeep Singh said the colony residents have been demanding a one-time settlement policy or regularisation policy from the state government. “The government should give residents a chance to apply for regularisation. This will also increase the revenue of the government. We will take up the matter with the authorities and approach the state government in the coming days,” he said.

GLADA estate officer Preetinder Singh said all these colonies were being established illegally due to which action has been taken. Those seeking relief can take up the matter with the government, but the department will continue to take action against the illegal colonies, he added.

GLADA installing boards to apprise residents of illegal colonies

In order to spread awareness among the public and save them from getting duped/befooled by builders of illegal colonies, GLADA has started installing boards outside these illegal colonies. The boards have been installed around 130 colonies as of now. The boards mention that the colony is illegal due to which action is being taken against it. Further, the public has been urged to stop purchasing plots in these colonies.

