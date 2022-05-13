Ludhiana | GNKCW convocation: 457 degrees conferred
As many as 457 degrees were conferred to students during the convocation ceremony at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, on Friday.
Degrees were awarded to students of BA, BCom, BCA , BBA and honours, along with post graduate students of MA (English), MCom, PGDMC and PGDCA.
Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, former IPS, MLA ( Amritsar North), graced the occasion as the chief guest.
While delivering the convocation address, Singh said, “Strong character building, self-discipline and self-confidence are the three most important attributes that every student should try to imbibe for a successful career.”
The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Gurvinder Singh, general secretary of the college governing body.
-
Charbagh in Lucknow: Quiet by day, the melee returns after dusk
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is yet to come out with a fool proof plan to streamline traffic in Charbagh despite high court orders. Street vendors who remain absent from the road during the day return by evening, autorickshaws and buses continue to be parked haphazardly between Durgapuri and Charbagh: all due to a lack of monitoring by the authorities. Space for only 44 autorickshaws has been marked at the stand.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Cartoon City
The voluptuous fecundity of Mario Miranda, bristling with overcrowded trains, eateries, wedding pandals and street corners, featuring the flotsam and jetsam of familiar characters like the buxom Miss Nimbu Pani and Miss Fonseca and the odd, sly, street stray, each an essential part of the jigsaw that made up the throbbing city, especially its Southern -most tip; Laxman's browbeaten but stoic Common Man, (perhaps Mumbai's original man from Matunga?)
-
9th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship: Ludhiana lads trump Amritsar
At the two-day 9th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship, which commenced on Friday, held by Punjab Baseball Association at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill; Ludhiana boys' team registered a dominant 11-1 win over Amritsar. In boys' category, a total of 12 teams—Moga, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ropar, Amritsar, Sangrur, Mansa, Mohali, Patiala, Barnala, Fazilka and Malerkotla— participated. Ludhiana beat Sangrur 7-3 in the first semi-final match and in the second semi-final match, Amritsar beat Patiala 6-4.
-
Passenger Services Committee inspects Ludhiana railway station
The Passenger Services Committee, led by chairperson Ramesh Chandra Ratan, on Friday visited the Ludhiana railway station to inspect the facilities for rail passengers here. The committee pointed out the dirty toilets and also took note of violations by the books' shops inside the station. After the news of the committee's scheduled arrival on Friday reached the officials here, a cleanliness drive was initiated at the station for the past two days.
-
In Prayagraj district, Agni Suraksha Mitra to help fire dept in 23 blocks
After fire audits, the fire department will now form fire safety friends or 'agni suraksha mitra' in 23 development blocks of the district. WhatsApp groups of 100 fire safety friends will be formed in each block. Chief fire officer Dr RK Pandey said fire stations in rural areas take immediate action in case of emergency. Hundred fire safety friends will be added in WhatsApp groups in 23 blocks of the district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics