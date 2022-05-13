Ludhiana | GNKCW convocation: 457 degrees conferred

As many as 457 degrees were conferred to students during the convocation ceremony at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, on Friday.

Degrees were awarded to students of BA, BCom, BCA , BBA and honours, along with post graduate students of MA (English), MCom, PGDMC and PGDCA.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, former IPS, MLA ( Amritsar North), graced the occasion as the chief guest.

While delivering the convocation address, Singh said, “Strong character building, self-discipline and self-confidence are the three most important attributes that every student should try to imbibe for a successful career.”

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Gurvinder Singh, general secretary of the college governing body.