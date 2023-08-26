Ludhiana: Good roads, cleanliness still a distant dream for EWS Colony

Poor sanitation facilities continue to be a bane for residents of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Colony in Ludhiana. Blocked sewage systems and deteriorating road conditions also add to the residents’ problems.

Despite repeated complaints from the residents, the municipal corporation (MC) has yet to effectively address these pressing issues.

The condition of parks in the colony has become a matter of concern for the residents. Many parks in the area are in a state of disrepair, with most of the swings being damaged and non-functional. Additionally, waste materials are strewn across these parks due to a lack of proper maintenance by the civic body.

The state of the roads in the colony is equally troubling. Many of the roads are in a deteriorated state, posing risks to both commuters and pedestrians.

Besides this, the residents have also voiced their concerns regarding rising incidents of theft in the colony and urged the authorities to address this issue.

Deepak, a resident of EWS colony, expressed his concerns about the prevalent sewage issues in the area and said, “The sewage problem has become a major issue affecting the health of many residents. The lane leading to the main park in the EWS colony is consistently flooded with sewage water, causing significant inconvenience to the community. I urge the authorities to take immediate action to address the issues.”

Another resident, Aarti, also shared her concerns about the challenging living conditions in the EWS colony.

“With approximately 2,600 houses in EWS colony, residents are grappling with a range of problems, including contaminated water, which has led to many health problems, particularly among children, who are suffering from stomach ailments, due to the poor water quality. My five-year-old son has been suffering from stomach problems for the past four days due to the contaminated water and sewage problems in the area,” she said.

Dharminder, another resident of the EWS colony, highlighted the deteriorating condition of the main park within the area. He pointed out, “The main park in EWS colony is in a state of disarray. The protective grills that were installed along the park’s boundaries are now completely damaged. Additionally, frequent and prolonged power cuts imposed by the department have been causing inconvenience for the residents. The lack of essential facilities in the EWS colony is attributed to the challenges faced by underprivileged individuals living here. Unfortunately, we lack the necessary connections to ensure that our concerns reach the attention of politicians and officials.”

Responding to the concerns, Sonam Chaudhary, the zonal commissioner of Zone B, acknowledged the sewage problem affecting the locality and said, “Recently, the main road sewage blockage led to a backup affecting the sewage system of EWS colony as well. I have already instructed the teams concerned to address and clear the sewage blockage issue. A team will be dispatched to ensure the cleanliness of the colony and to address the other challenges being faced by the residents.”

