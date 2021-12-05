Ludhiana: Government doctor among 2 held for opening fire during clash

Police arrested two persons, including a government doctor, for opening fire from a revolver during a clash near Rishi Nagar market on Friday night in which a Jassian-road resident was injured. Police have seized the .32 bore revolver used to fire the shots and the Toyota Fortuner in which the accused were travelling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Dr Hari Om, 39, and Vinit Bhandari, 38. Both are the residents of Rishi Nagar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City-3) Sameer Verma said the incident took place around 10pm on Friday when the accused got into a spat with Ranvir Verma, Adesh Sehgal and their friends over a petty issue.

Matters escalated and Bhandari flashed his licensed .32 bore revolver and fired around three to four shots targeting Ranvir and his friends.

In the incident, Ranvir suffered injuries on his head and was rushed to the civil hospital, said the ADCP. On Saturday, the police arrested the two accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 336 (rash or negligent act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of Arms Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}