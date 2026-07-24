Ludhiana: Government employees join statewide strike, public services likely to be hit

Public services at the deputy commissioner (DC) office in Ludhiana and across the state are likely to be affected as government employees of various departments join the statewide strike called by the Punjab Subordinate Services Federation from July 23 to July 26 for the fulfilment of their long-pending demands: implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), revision of Punjab pay scales, and restoration of promotional benefits among others.

The protesting employees demand the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), revision of Punjab pay scales, restoration of promotional benefits, and an increase in dearness allowance (DA). (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The employees have warned that if the Punjab government fails to address their long-pending demands, the agitation may be extended beyond the scheduled dates.

Officials said that work in almost all branches of the DC office is expected to be impacted. Services at the offices of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), additional deputy commissioner (ADC), MA branch along with other administrative branches are likely to remain disrupted as employees stay away from work. This may delay routine public services.

The protesting employees demand the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), revision of Punjab pay scales, restoration of promotional benefits, and an increase in dearness allowance (DA). They alleged that while central government employees receive around 60% DA, Punjab employees are getting only 42%, resulting in lower salaries. They also claimed that the basic pay of newly recruited employees has been reduced under the existing policy.

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{{^usCountry}} The federation further said there should be a clear difference in salaries based on educational qualifications. They argued that a clerk, who is required to be a graduate, should not receive almost the same pay as a sewadar, whose minimum qualification is Class 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The federation further said there should be a clear difference in salaries based on educational qualifications. They argued that a clerk, who is required to be a graduate, should not receive almost the same pay as a sewadar, whose minimum qualification is Class 10. {{/usCountry}}

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The employees are also demanding regular recruitment to vacant posts, protection of the pay and service conditions of newly recruited employees, and the resolution of other long-pending service-related issues.

“Our demands have remained pending despite repeated meetings with the government. We have been left with no option but to protest. If the government does not take a positive decision, the strike will be intensified after July 26,” said Tejinder Singh Dhanaula state president of the Punjab Subordinate Services Federation.

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The strike is expected to cause inconvenience to people visiting the DC office. Sugampreet Kaur who had come for official work said, “People are returning without getting their work done as several sections are not functioning normally. The government should resolve the issue through dialogue so that essential public services are restored at the earliest.”

Riya Sharma who also visited the DC office for official work said that “I’ve been waiting here for more than an hour but there has been no response. The work is getting delayed and people are being asked to wait without any clarity.”