Ludhiana: Government school student found unconscious in washroom

A 7-year-old student was found unconscious under mysterious circumstances at a washroom in Government Primary School in Sunet village on Friday afternoon. The school staff rushed him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is reportedly critical.

The family of the boy, Mohammad Mehfooz, who is a student of Class 2, alleged that he has strangulation marks on the neck and they suspect that someone attempted to murder him. They also accused the school staff of not informing them that Mohammad has been admitted to the hospital.

According to the school staff, the boy went to the washroom in the afternoon and when he did not return, they started a search for him.

As soon as he was found unconscious, they rushed him to Raghunath Hospital, from where he was referred to DMCH.

Chirag, the victim’s father, said they had started searching for his son when he did not return home in the afternoon. They came to know about the incident after they reached the school searching for him.

Harjeet Singh, the school’s headmaster, said that they rushed the boy to the hospital as soon as he was found and they have also paid his hospital bills.

Harjeet said that while the school has CCTV cameras installed on the premises, the area where they boy was found is not covered.

The school staff said that construction work was underway near the bathroom, but it had been stalled and gravel, sand and other construction material are still lying at the site. They suspect that the boy had slipped on the gravel and gotten injured.

Inspector Satbir Singh, station house officer at Sarabha Nagar police station said they are investigating the matter and are waiting for the medical report to ascertain the nature of theinjuries.

