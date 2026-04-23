...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: Government school teachers fear career setback with reversion notices

The department directed the concerned teachers to present their records and clarification through a video conference which was scheduled for April 20

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 05:36 am IST
By Akanksha Attri Arora, Ludhiana
Advertisement

The directorate of school education (secondary) has issued reversion notices — indicating the reversal of new promotions of physical education (PE) teachers of government schools back to their previous state, citing alleged violations in recruitment rules and qualifications.

The notice indicate the reversal of new promotions of physical education teachers of government schools. (HT File)

According to the official letter, the action has been initiated over issues related to unapproved degrees, with some cases linked to qualifications obtained from IASE Rajasthan University.

The letter notes that the concerned university held recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) up to 2005, and thereafter only for the academic session 2007–08.

The move, which affects several educators including those posted in schools of eminence, has triggered concern and resentment among the teaching community

The department directed the concerned teachers to present their records and clarification through a video conference which was scheduled for April 20.

However, the process has now reportedly been delayed, adding to the confusion. A list of 14 teachers from Ludhiana has been released, including staff members currently serving in prominent institutions.

Repeated attempts to seek clarification from director of secondary education Keshav Goyal and district education officer Dimple Madaan did not elicit any response.

 
school education university grants commission
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Government school teachers fear career setback with reversion notices
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Government school teachers fear career setback with reversion notices
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.