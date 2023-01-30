Ludhiana government school teachers’ union opposes school of eminence scheme

Government school teachers in the district gathered under the banner of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) and criticised the state government for ignoring over 19,000 government schools by bringing the School of Eminence Scheme for only a few selected schools. Under the scheme launched recently, the state government will provide state-of-the-art facilities to 116 schools in Punjab.

The teachers said that a number of students are withdrawing their enrolments from government schools and are shifting to private schools. Daljit Samrala, president of the district unit of the union said, “The government should focus on providing quality education to students and developing the basic infrastructure at the government schools.”

Over 200 union members attended the delegate session at the Pensioners Bhawan on Sunday and elected the office bearers.