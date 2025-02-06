Ludhiana: Govt school teachers busy with seminars ahead of board exams, prep hit

As the Class 10 and 12 board exams approach, government school students are left without the necessary academic support. Teachers, who play a crucial role in their revision and exam readiness, are unavailable due to their involvement in district-level seminars. This has left students scrambling to address their doubts and ensure they are adequately prepared for their exams. Seminars for primary school teachers began two days ago, with each group undergoing three-day training sessions. (HT Photo)

The timing of these seminars has raised concerns, as they coincide with the most critical phase of the academic year, leaving students in a state of uncertainty.

A Class XII student from a School of Eminence said, “Many of our teachers are absent, and with barely 10 days left for exams, we have multiple doubts. We need daily guidance, but that’s not happening.”

Students have reported that the absence of teachers has hindered their exam preparations, and the timing of these seminars is proving to be a major setback.

Teachers, acknowledging the disappointing pre-board results, blame their packed schedules for the lack of remedial classes.

A lecturer from a senior secondary school said, “Students performed poorly in pre-boards and need intensive revision, but we have no time for extra classes.”

This situation is worsened by the fact that nearly one-third of the teachers in senior secondary schools are absent daily, either on leave or attending these seminars.

Seminars for primary school teachers began two days ago, with each group undergoing three-day training sessions.

Meanwhile, senior schoolteachers are being instructed to send 50% of available staff to subject-specific seminars, making it nearly impossible to provide adequate support to students.

Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja, principal of GSSS, Cemetery Road, said that schools have now stopped approving leaves for teachers due to the impending board exams, which begin on February 19.

Teachers’ union leaders have criticised the timing of these seminars, calling them ineffective and counterproductive.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, state finance secretary of the Lecturer Cadre Union, termed them “extremely non-productive”.

Pardeep Kumar, principal of GSSS, PAU, voiced concerns over the clash between exam preparations and teachers’ other obligations. “The crisis has left students with limited academic support in their final days of preparation. We are managing somehow, but this is far from ideal,” he said.