Ludhiana: Govt schools told to gear up for Classes 3-8 endline tests

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has directed all government schools to begin preparations for Mission Samrath 4.0 from July 1, ahead of the endline assessment for students of Classes 3 to 8 scheduled from July 15 to 18.

Schools have been directed to uploaded the assessment data on the e-Punjab application between July 15 and 20. (HT Photo)

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Mission Samrath is the Punjab government’s flagship learning improvement programme aimed at strengthening foundational and grade-level competencies among government school students. The endline assessment is conducted to measure learning outcomes after months of classroom interventions.

According to a circular issued on Tuesday, government schools in the district have been asked to prepare students between July 1 and 14, while assessment data must be uploaded on the e-Punjab application between July 15 and 20. The instructions have been issued to district education officers (secondary and elementary), district institutes of education and training (DIETs) and all government schools.

Schools have been directed to group students according to their learning levels and conduct re-testing wherever required. Teachers have also been asked to evaluate assignments and academic work completed by students during the summer vacation. The endline assessment tool will be shared with district education officers through official email on July 14. Schools have been instructed to conduct the assessment as per the prescribed schedule and upload the results within the stipulated timeline on the ePunjab portal.

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{{^usCountry}} The department has asked schools to ensure maximum student participation to enable an accurate evaluation of Mission Samrath 4.0. School heads have also been directed to closely monitor the assessment process and ensure timely data entry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department has asked schools to ensure maximum student participation to enable an accurate evaluation of Mission Samrath 4.0. School heads have also been directed to closely monitor the assessment process and ensure timely data entry. {{/usCountry}}

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