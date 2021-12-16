Ludhiana grocer robbed of 80,000 at gunpoint

In yet another broad daylight robbery in the city, four men on two motorcycles robbed a grocery shop owner of ₹80,000 at gunpoint near Braille Bhawan on Chandigarh Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, Rinku Gupta, 45, of Gurbagh Colony, Jeevan Nagar, stated that he ran a grocery shop in Jeevan Nagar.

On Wednesday afternoon, he was going to Kesarganj Mandi, a wholesale market of grocery items.

As he reached near Braille Bhawan on Chandigarh Road, four masked men, riding two motorcycles, intercepted him.

The accused told him to hand over all the money he was possessing. When he resisted, they thrashed him and pointed a pistol at his chest. Threatening to kill him, the robbers snatched his cash from his pocket.

Before he could react, the accused fled towards Samrala Chowk, following which Gupta informed the police.

Inspector Sukhjit Singh, SHO at Focal Point police station, said according to Gupta, the accused were riding motorcycles without number plates. Police are scanning CCTV cameras for clues to identify the accused.

This is the third such incident in the past five days.

On December 10, six masked men assaulted an industrialist and snatched his bag containing ₹9.5 lakh and two Apple iPhones outside his factory at RK Road near Cheema Chowk. Later that day, three men robbed a factory worker of ₹3 lakh in Kanganwal.