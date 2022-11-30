Ludhiana: Grocery shop owner, 2 cabbies held with 3.4-kg heroin

The Ludhiana unit of Special Task Force (STF) arrested a grocery shop owner, Vikas Gupta alias Bunty, 33, and two taxi drivers with 3.4 kg heroin on Monday.

Vikas is a resident of Mohalla Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri. The other two accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Preet, 38, of Ishar Nagar and Manminder Singh alias Mani, 27, of Mohalla Guru Nanakpura, Dehlon.

Assistant inspector general (AIG, STF) Snehdeep Sharma said they had installed a checkpoint near Ladhowal toll barrier after receiving information that the accused were coming towards Ludhiana from Hoshiarpur side after procuring the contraband.

The accused tried to escape after seeing the STF team, but they were chased down. On checking, the contraband was found hidden under the front seat of their car, which has also been impounded.

A case under Sections 21 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against the accused at STF police station in Mohali.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Davinder Chaudhary said that Vikas had been booked in four cases of drug peddling in the past and convicted in two of them. He has been involved in peddling for the past eight years.

Preet is also facing trial in four drugs cases.

The DSP added that the accused are drug addicts and indulged in crime to fund their habit.

24-yr-old held with 50gm heroin

The anti-narcotics cell of Ludhiana police arrested a 24-year-old man with 50 gram heroin on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Kabeer Nagar.

Inspector Jasveer Singh, in-charge of the anti-narcotics cell, said that the Neeraj had been booked in a drugs case in 2020 as well.

A court here has sent him to two days in police custody.