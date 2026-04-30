Ludhiana: Groom’s father among five booked after clash at wedding reception

The police have booked five persons after a wedding reception at a city marriage palace allegedly turned violent over a dispute regarding pending payment, leaving several persons injured, property damaged and the venue’s general manager alleging that the accused tried to run him over with a car.

The complainant further alleged that during the commotion, the accused attempted to run over him and others with a car. (HT File)

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Those booked have been identified as Harpal Singh of City Enclave, Manakwal Road, his son Jass, Gopi Kumar, Dalip Kumar of Uttam Vihar, Manakwal, and Sunny Pandey of New Ashok Nagar.

The incident took place at South End Garden Marriage Palace during the intervening night of April 27 and 28. According to the complaint lodged by Jaspreet Singh, general manager of the palace and a resident of Dehlon, the reception party of Harpal Singh’s son was underway when the management asked the groom’s family to clear outstanding dues.

The request allegedly led to an argument, following which Harpal Singh reportedly called his associates to the venue. The accused allegedly assaulted Jaspreet Singh and staff members, including Ghulam Ali and Vashisht Kumar, causing injuries. The complainant further alleged that during the commotion, the accused attempted to run over him and others with a car. He also alleged that the accused snatched a gold chain belonging to palace owner Sahil Aggarwal and vandalised his car.

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Harcharan Singh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Sections 109, 115(2), 126(2), 324(5), 351(1), 351(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Harcharan Singh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Sections 109, 115(2), 126(2), 324(5), 351(1), 351(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said raids are underway to arrest the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said raids are underway to arrest the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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