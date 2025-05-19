Ludhiana: Group attacks cops over traffic fine, one held

A traffic challan led to a violent retaliation on Ferozepur Road after a group of car occupants allegedly attacked traffic and PCR personnel, ramming their vehicle into a police bike and assaulting officers near Circuit House. The police have arrested one of the accused and launched a manhunt for others involved in the incident. A case has been registered at Division Number 5 police station under Sections 132, 221, 115(2), 324(4), 351(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of May 17, when ASI Parmanand and constable Shamsher Singh were patrolling the area on a PCR motorcycle. Earlier in the day, the duo had responded to an altercation at Malhar Cut, where a group in a car had been issued a challan by traffic police for a violation. The police had diffused the situation and advised the individuals to leave.

However, in what appears to be a planned act of retaliation, the same group allegedly returned to Circuit House area and rammed their car into the PCR bike. “ASI Parmanand was physically assaulted and his uniform was torn during the attack. The group also attempted to obstruct the officers from carrying out their official duties,” police said.

A case has been registered at Division Number 5 police station under Sections 132, 221, 115(2), 324(4), 351(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault, criminal intimidation, obstruction of duty, and damaging government property.

The named accused include Inderveer Singh, Talwinder Singh, Manni, Anmoldeep Singh, and three unidentified persons. Talwinder Singh has been arrested.

ASI Ranjit Singh, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining accused.