Ludhiana: Group of teens booked for assaulting factory owner, son

A group of teenagers have been booked for assaulting a factory owner and his son following an argument over a petty issue.

The Sahnewal police lodged an FIR against at least eight people who are 16 to 17 years old.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Ashok Kumar, 53, of Prem Nagar, Lohara.

He said that his nephews Raunak and Roshan had bought ice cream on June 16, which they spilled after they bumped into the accused. When the children objected to it, the accused thrashed them.

Kumar stated he then intervened and stopped them from thrashing his nephews. On June 17, the accused assaulted him and his son Satish with sharp weapons and escaped.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Sahnewal police station, said that a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object.) of Indian PC has been lodged against the accused.

