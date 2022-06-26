Ludhiana: Group of teens booked for assaulting factory owner, son
A group of teenagers have been booked for assaulting a factory owner and his son following an argument over a petty issue.
The Sahnewal police lodged an FIR against at least eight people who are 16 to 17 years old.
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Ashok Kumar, 53, of Prem Nagar, Lohara.
He said that his nephews Raunak and Roshan had bought ice cream on June 16, which they spilled after they bumped into the accused. When the children objected to it, the accused thrashed them.
Kumar stated he then intervened and stopped them from thrashing his nephews. On June 17, the accused assaulted him and his son Satish with sharp weapons and escaped.
Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Sahnewal police station, said that a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object.) of Indian PC has been lodged against the accused.
-
Int’l Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 1,000 participate in marathon in Ludhiana
To mark the International Day against drug abuse, a 5-km marathon was organised by district administration at the Punjab Agricultural University. More than 1,000 people participated in this marathon. The marathon was flagged off by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma in the presence of senior officials including additional deputy commissioners Rahul Chaba and Amarjit Bains and several others.
-
7th anniversary of Smart City Mission in Ludhiana: Multiple major projects marred by delays, controversies
Even as the Ludhiana municipal corporation celebrated the seventh anniversary of the Smart City Mission on Saturday (June 25), multiple major projects which have been taken up under it have been marred by delays and controversies. The Smart City Mission was launched by the Union government in 2015 and Ludhiana was selected under it in 2016.
-
Ludhiana: 38-year-old mother of commits suicide
A 38-year-old mother of five children ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at Mithewal village in Machhiwara on Sunday. According to the police, the woman was divorced and was residing at her parent's house with her five children, including four daughters and a 3-year-old son for the around two years. She was reportedly depressed over her broken marriage. Station house officer at Machhiwara police station, Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar said that no suicide note was recovered.
-
U.P.: ERA begins re-evaluation of asst teachers, principals’ recruitment results
The results of the recruitment exam were announced in November last year. Principal secretary, basic education, Deepak Kumar has ordered secretary of Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority, U.P. Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi to get the re-evaluation done and declare the revised results immediately. ERA officials confirm that the re-evaluation has been ordered and the revised results would be declared soon. In manual reconciliation of 571 complaints, 132 complaints were found to be correct.
-
Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde gives a Nawab Malik hint to justify revolt
Possibly targeting arrested rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik questioned his party over its support for a person who, he said, had links with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Malik is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party, which is one-third of Maharashtra's ruling alliance, with the other two being the Sena and the Congress.
