Ludhiana | GRP arrests 2 for assaulting TTE

Government railway police (GRP) on Monday held two brothers for allegedly assaulting a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) in an inebriated state.

The accused Sanjay Kumar and Ajay Kumar, residents of Jammu, had boarded Shalimar train from Ambala to return home.

The brothers had a valid ticket for sleeper coach but they sat in AC coach in an inebriated state, on which TTE Vikas Kumar after checking their ticket confronted them and asked them to shift to their seats in the sleeper coach, following which the accused got furious and allegedly abused and assaulted Vikas.

TTE Vikas informed the control room, following which the accused were nabbed at Ludhiana Railway Station by GRP.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the brothers.

Police officials said the accused were presented before a local court after getting their medical done and were sent to judicial custody.