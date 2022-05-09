Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | GTB National College awards 450 degrees during annual convocation
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | GTB National College awards 450 degrees during annual convocation

GTB National College trust’s vice-president Randhir Singh Sekhon, secretary Harbans Singh and other members welcomed Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGNDPSO), Patiala, vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh, who was the chief guest at the convocation ceremony in Ludhiana
Students at the convocation ceremony of Guru Teg Bahadur National College, Dakha, in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 09, 2022 10:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Guru Teg Bahadur National College, Dhaka, on Monday organised their convocation at the S Kuldeep Singh auditorium, where 450 degrees were conferred upon undergraduate and postgraduate students.

College trust’s vice-president Randhir Singh Sekhon, secretary Harbans Singh and other members welcomed Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGNDPSO), Patiala, vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion. In his address to students, Singh exhorted the students to be good human beings and broaden their horizons

Principal Avtar Singh addressed the delegates and participants in the auditorium. listing the college’s accomplishments over the last five years and complimented all stakeholders for their tireless efforts.

The college’s management secretary Harbans Singh also spoke about the college’s progress. The principal and members of the college management committee and staff editors also released the college magazine ‘Hind Di Chadar’ on the ocassion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP