Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Guard caught trying to sneak tobacco into Central jail
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Guard caught trying to sneak tobacco into Central jail

A case had been registered against Surinder Singh, Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee, after receiving a complaint from the jail authorities of his trying to sneak tobacco products into the Central Jail on the Tajpur Road
Officials said the accused trying to sneak tobacco is a PESCO guard in the Central jail. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee was arrested while he was trying to sneak tobacco products into the Central Jail on the Tajpur Road.

The accused, Surinder Singh, a resident of Mubarakpur, Machhiwara, was booked on the statements of the assistant superintendent of jail.

ASI Surjit Singh of the Police Station Division No 7 said a case had been registered against Surinder Singh after receiving a complaint from the jail authorities. Jail officials said the accused is a PESCO guard in the jail. As Surinder was entering the jail on Sunday morning, security personnel searched him and tobacco products were found hidden in his shoes. A case has been registered against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP