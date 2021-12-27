Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Guard caught trying to sneak tobacco into Central jail
Ludhiana | Guard caught trying to sneak tobacco into Central jail

A case had been registered against Surinder Singh, Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee, after receiving a complaint from the jail authorities of his trying to sneak tobacco products into the Central Jail on the Tajpur Road
Officials said the accused trying to sneak tobacco is a PESCO guard in the Central jail. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee was arrested while he was trying to sneak tobacco products into the Central Jail on the Tajpur Road.

The accused, Surinder Singh, a resident of Mubarakpur, Machhiwara, was booked on the statements of the assistant superintendent of jail.

ASI Surjit Singh of the Police Station Division No 7 said a case had been registered against Surinder Singh after receiving a complaint from the jail authorities. Jail officials said the accused is a PESCO guard in the jail. As Surinder was entering the jail on Sunday morning, security personnel searched him and tobacco products were found hidden in his shoes. A case has been registered against the accused.

