Ludhiana: Guest faculties’ protest against Punjab govt enters 8th day

The protest of the Guest Faculty-cum-Assistant Professors Association of Punjab against the state government’s advertisement for the recruitment of new assistant professors entered its eighth day on Monday.

Around 22 guest faculties of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, held a protest at the college. Falwinder Verma, an assistant professor at the college, blamed the state government for adopting poor administrative and educational policies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The new posts have been created in lieu of the assistant professors already teaching at government colleges in the state. The new candidates will he hired and we will lose our employment. The government should have created new posts. There are a total 906 guest faculties working in these colleges for the past 20 years and instead of being regularised, they will be shunt out soon,” said Verma.

He added that the government now wants the guest faculties already recruited in these colleges to compete with the new candidates and appear in the common test scheduled this month.

“Many teachers are in their early 50s or 40s. They were recruited after appearing in tests around 20 years back. How can the government expect them to compete with the young brains? This is totally unfair as our families will be affected adversely,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manvir Singh, guest faculty deputed in fine arts department, said, “We started working for a salary of ₹7,000. We supported the government in its bad times and now its policies will damage our lives. We will intensify the struggle and will reach Chandigarh if our demands are not met.”