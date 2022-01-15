Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Gurdeep Gosha claims to have received ‘threatening calls’ from Europe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Gurdeep Gosha claims to have received ‘threatening calls’ from Europe

Days after joining BJP, former Ludhiana president of YAD Gurdeep Gosha submitted a police complaint with the commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar against alleged threat calls being received by him from a Europe based resident.
Former Ludhiana president of YAD Gurdeep Gosha suspects that opposition parties are behind the threat calls (HT PHOTO)
Former Ludhiana president of YAD Gurdeep Gosha suspects that opposition parties are behind the threat calls (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three days after joining Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), former district president of Youth Akali Dal (YAD), Gurdeep Gosha submitted a police complaint against alleged threat calls being received by him from a Europe based resident.

In his complaint submitted with the commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Friday, Gosha alleged that the accused, Mandeep Singh called him on January 13 and threatened to kill him and his supporters if he (Gosha) conducts rallies in BJP’s support.

Gosha suspects that opposition parties are behind the threat calls. “I am not afraid of these persons and the opposition parties. I have also been receiving threat calls from private numbers and the police have been apprised of the same. The complaint has been made so that I could know which opposition party is behind this. I will continue to work for the society as part of the BJP,” said Gosha.

He said CP Bhullar has assured action on the complaint and the case has been forwarded to additional deputy commissioner of police (crime).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out