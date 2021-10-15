Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Guru Nanak Model School wins baseball tourney
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Guru Nanak Model School wins baseball tourney

Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal, beat Nightingale Baseball Club by 10-0 in the finals of 12th junior district baseball championship held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village
Ludhiana district baseball association organised the 12th junior district baseball championship in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT File)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal, beat Nightingale Baseball Club by 10-0 in the finals of 12th junior district baseball championship held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village.

In third place match, BCM, Focal Point, beat BCM, Pakhowal road, by 11-2.

Ludhiana district baseball association had organised the tournament.

Gill village sarpanch Harpreet Singh was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to winning teams.

