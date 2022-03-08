Ludhiana | Harassed for dowry, married woman attempts suicide

Allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry, a married woman on Monday attempted suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her maternal home in Bangru Mohalla.

The woman was rescued by one of her friends and parents, and later rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Doctors said she was in critical condition.

Division number 3 police have initiated an investigation after being informed. Notably, this is the sixth such incident in the past 18 days when a married woman either ended her life or attempted suicide after being harassed by husband and in-laws.

The victim’s mother said her daughter had married one-and-a-half years ago and she has a five-month-old son. She alleged that soon after the marriage her husband and in-laws started harassing, asking her to bring money and gold from her parents. She also alleged that the accused had never allowed her daughter to meet them. They had intervened in the matter several times to no avail.

“On Sunday night the accused had harassed her again. On Monday morning she telephoned us and asked them to take her along following which her father brought her to the house,” the victim’s mother said.

“She handed over her son to me and went to the first floor of the house stating that she would cook food for all in a while. She hung herself from the ceiling fan. Meanwhile, her friend turned up to the house to see her. She was shocked to see her hanging from the ceiling fan and raised an alarm. We rescued her and rushed her to hospital,” she added.

Sub-inspector Akash Dutt, station house officer at Division number 3 police station said the police will take action after recording the victim’s statement.

