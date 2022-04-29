Ludhiana: ‘Harassed’ residents slam LIT officials over delay in registry of plots, allotments

Residents ‘forced’ to make multiple trips to the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) office for getting their works done, including registry of plots and allotments, slammed the authorities during the ‘Sangat Darshan’ event organised by MLA Gurpreet Gogi to hear their grievances in Feroze Gandhi market on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a few cases, residents alleged that the authorities have failed to approve their files even after completion of all formalities.

Jatinder Pal Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, claimed that even after the transfer of a property in his name, he had to make several rounds to the office for its registration. “I bought my house from one of my relatives and had been residing there for the last 30 years. Since 2015, I have been visiting LIT office to get the property registered in my name, but the authorities are not approving the file. I had also filed a petition in the high court, which directed the LIT to make the final decision, but nothing has been done so far,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LIT officials, meanwhile, claimed that a complaint in this regard was pending with the vigilance department due to which the registry cannot be done. Gogi has directed the LIT land acquisition collector, Neeru Katyal, to look into the case.

Another resident of BRS Nagar, NS Bhandari, said he had deposited ₹1,500 twice with LIT in 1979 and 1982 for allotment of plots, but no plot has been allotted to him till now. He said that officials did not pay heed to the problems being faced by residents.

A group of residents from Block C of Model Town extension also approached the MLA over the notices served by LIT last year to cancel the allotment of 25 houses over some discrepancies. They claimed that they have registries of properties and had been living in those houses for years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents of SBS Nagar complained that they were not being able to submit their water-sewer bills after the LIT transferred the maintenance works to MC. They said both the departments were not accepting the bills. It will become difficult for us to pay accumulated bills later, they added.

Gogi directed the officials to write down the issues highlighted by the residents and resolve these within 10 days, after which he would review the status of complaints. He said the motive behind organising ‘Sangat Darshan’ was to listen to the grievances of residents living in LIT scheme areas and provide solutions.

Residents seek registry of properties in X, Y and Z blocks of Rishi Nagar

A number of residents from Block X, Y and Z of Rishi Nagar also approached the legislator and demanded that LIT should commence registry of plots in their areas. As per the information, there are over 2,000 properties there and majority of residents do not have registries. Gogi said the registries cannot be done at local level as most of the occupants do not have allotment letters. The matter will be taken up at the state level, so that a policy can be framed to provide relief to the public, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Atal apartments scheme: Applicants seek refund

With the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) failing to conduct draw of lots under the Atal Apartments Scheme for last over four months, a number of applicants demanded refund of the earnest money during the ‘Sangat Darshan’ organised by MLA Gurpreet Gogi on Friday.

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi had laid foundation stone for constructing 576 flats under the scheme on 8.8 acres of land in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar (Pakhowal Road) on December 16 last year.

The applicants stated that the draw of lots was initially announced to be held on December 24 last year and was later postponed to January 10. Before that, the model code of conduct was imposed in the state ahead of assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the elections results were announced, resignation of the then LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam in March further delayed the draw of lots. The residents rued that the authorities have not announced the next date till now.

The applicants also slammed the authorities for deducting ₹50,000 out of the earnest money in case any of the applicants demands refund.

Over a 1,000 residents had submitted applications under the scheme wherein 576 flats (336 HIG and 240 MIG) were to be built and over ₹24 crore has been deposited with the LIT. The applicants have submitted ₹2.4 lakh and ₹1.87 lakh as earnest money for HIG and MIG flats, respectively. The earnest money will be returned to unsuccessful applicants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the applicants from BRS Nagar, Bobby Ghai, said, “I had deposited the earnest money in December. As the authorities have delayed the draw of lots, I am not in a capacity to buy that flat now as I have utilised my funds. So, I have demanded a refund. We are a group of four applicants and all are seeking a refund. But the authorities now claim that ₹50,000 will be deducted from the earnest money, which is not acceptable. The department should have conducted the draw of lots in time or should now refund the entire amount without any deduction.”

Draw of lots to be held by May 27: LIT officials

LIT officials said the state government has given the permission to conduct draw of lots under the scheme and it will be held by May 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gogi said the LIT had apprised the applicants of the condition that ₹50,000 will be deducted if refund is initiated before the draw of lots. He said the entire amount will be refunded to the unsuccessful applicants, but they will have to wait till the draw of lots.

The Atal Apartments Scheme has been relaunched for the third time in the last one decade. It was initially launched in 2011 when the then local bodies minister Tikshan Sood had laid the foundation stone for the project wherein construction of 450 flats was proposed.

The LIT organised a draw of lots for allotment of flats in 2016 and even allotted 110 flats to residents. But the scheme was dropped in 2017, leaving the allottees a harried lot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scheme was again mooted in 2018, only to be dropped again. In the third attempt, Channi laid the foundation for the project on December 16, 2021.