Ludhiana: Haridwar man faces FIR in property fraud case

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has lodged an FIR against a Haridwar resident for allegedly forging payment receipts and other documents to facilitate the transfer of ownership of a residential property in Ludhiana. The case was registered at the Moti Nagar police station on a complaint by the GLADA estate officer.

The case was registered at the Moti Nagar police station on a complaint by the GLADA estate officer. (HT FILE)

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The accused has been identified as Ravendra Kumar Kadd, a resident of Haridwar. An FIR has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complaint, Kadd was allotted House No. 905 under Scheme-99 in Sector 40 on March 31, 1998. To complete the allotment process, he submitted receipts claiming payments of ₹60,000 in October 1997, ₹85,815 in May 1998 and ₹4.26 lakh later the same month.

During a recent scrutiny, GLADA’s accounts branch allegedly found no record of these payments in its official accounts. The authority further claimed that one of the receipt numbers submitted by the allottee pertained to an entirely different property transaction, leading it to suspect that forged receipts had been used to obtain a ‘no due certificate’. The inquiry also flagged alleged discrepancies in other documents.

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{{^usCountry}} GLADA claimed that the signatures on the original application submitted in 1997 differed from those on the conveyance deed executed in 2021. ASI Sukhjinder Singh said efforts were underway to trace the accused and apprehend him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GLADA claimed that the signatures on the original application submitted in 1997 differed from those on the conveyance deed executed in 2021. ASI Sukhjinder Singh said efforts were underway to trace the accused and apprehend him. {{/usCountry}}

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