Ludhiana: Haryana man held for 4.35cr investment scam

The cyber crime police station solved a ₹4.35crore investment fraud case with the arrest of a Haryana resident, officials said. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Thursday. (HT Photo)

They added that no money was recovered from the accused but police have seized two mobile phones.

The officials pointed out that this was the first case registered at the cyber crime police station on June 21, 2024. The accused, Dharminder Kumar, is a resident of Haryana’s Rewari.

Police also booked his aides, identified as Satish Kumar, Varun and Abhishek from Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, respectively.

Cyber crime station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jatinder Singh said the FIR was registered following a statement by one Rashpal Singh from Model Town.

According to the victim, he was added to a WhatsApp group where the accused shared investment tips.

The accused lured him by promising high profits and made him invest in certain stocks through them.

The victim said that initially, he gained a profit on a small investment and later invested bigger, looking for more profits.

He alleged that the accused kept telling him that his shares were growing. He said that once he invested big, the accused disappeared.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The inspector added that the police found that ₹60 lakh out of the ₹4.35 crore were transferred to a account opened in the name of Vikram Consultancy.

The account had opened the account in the name of Vikram Yadav from Haryana’s Mahendergarh and Dharminder Kumar.

Based on the disclosures made by the accused during questioning, the cyber crime police booked his aides.